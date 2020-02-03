Charging ahead

RESIDENTS of an area of Henley want to install electric vehicle charging points.

Ancastle Green Residents’ Society says several householders own electric vehicles, which results in cables trailing across pavements when they are being charged.

Member Robert Barnes told a meeting of the town council’s climate emergency working group that the society had been looking into charging points fitted to lamp posts.

Tony Hoskins, who chairs the group, said it wanted 40 electric vehicle charging points in the town.

It was looking into delivering on-street charging points to people who lived in terraces or flats.

Connected Kerb is a trial scheme to provide public charging points for electric vehicles.

Different types would be installed in public places to encourage more people to invest in electric cars.

There is also a move to increase charging points in the town’s public car parks.