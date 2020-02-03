Rugby dinner

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
THE headmaster of Shiplake College will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s winter sporting supper on February 28.
Tyrone Howe played rugby for Ulster and 14 times for Ireland and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2001. He also represented the Barbarians.
Tickets cost £50, including a three-course dinner. To book, email David Colin at davidpfwk@gmail.com
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say