Rugby dinner

THE headmaster of Shiplake College will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s winter sporting supper on February 28.

Tyrone Howe played rugby for Ulster and 14 times for Ireland and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2001. He also represented the Barbarians.

Tickets cost £50, including a three-course dinner. To book, email David Colin at davidpfwk@gmail.com