Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rugby dinner

THE headmaster of Shiplake College will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s winter sporting supper on February 28.

Tyrone Howe played rugby for Ulster and 14 times for Ireland and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured Australia in 2001. He also represented the Barbarians.

Tickets cost £50, including a three-course dinner. To book, email David Colin at davidpfwk@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33