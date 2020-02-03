Energy audits at schools to help improve efficiency

SCHOOLS in Henley will be offered free energy audits to help them become more environmentally friendly and efficient.

The town council’s climate emergency working group, which aims to make Henley carbon neutral by 2030, wants audits to be carried out at Valley Road and Sacred Heart primary schools, Gillotts School and The Henley College.

Chairman Tony Hoskins said: “We would enable schools to undertake energy audits and, based on the findings, to implement initiatives to improve their energy efficiency.”

He said Badgemore primary already had an energy audit planned while Trinity school, the town’s largest primary, should apply for funding from community energy organisation, the Low Carbon Hub.

The cost of an audit is £630 and is provided by EiE, a non-profit organisation based at Oxford Brookes University.

The group says the audits should be free, provided the schools commit to applying to a company called Salix for funding of energy improvement projects identified by the audit as being viable in an eight-year period.

The council would be responsible for writing to schools to explain the offer, while working group members would support them.

The group is also looking into a trial scheme called Connected Kerb to provide public charging points for electric vehicles to encourage more residents to invest in them. It also wants to “retrofit” buildings with insulation and draught proofing to make them more energy-efficient.

Government grants are available through the Energy Saving Company for low-income households.

There is also the Cosy Homes Oxfordshire scheme, which is aimed at households that are able to pay for energy-saving measures.

Group member Rebecca Chandler-Wilde said: “There are potential business models that would enable us to talk to the likes of [housing association] Soha with the potential to do retrofitting. We need to get the business model further developed and find out how to fund it.”

Fellow member Patrick Fleming added: “Whereas we were talking of this being a 2030 project it’s probably nearer 2025, particularly as the Government is going to change its requirement on private landlords to achieve a certain level of energy efficiency.”

The group also wants to plant trees at Marsh Meadows, on the riverfront and at the chalk bank off Valley Road by the spring.

Mr Fleming said it was important to maintain momentum, adding: “There’s very little land in Henley that isn’t already earmarked for development or already built on.”