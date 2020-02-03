Council urged to declare emergency

A GROUP working to make Henley carbon neutral by 2030 says the town council should declare a climate emergency.

The council’s climate emergency working group wants it to change its status on the emergency from “acknowledged” to “declared”.

This would mean it had to consider the environmental impact of all its activities and implement more “green” measures.

The group has come up with ideas, including installing solar panels and public charging points for electric cars, to help reduce Henley’s carbon footprint.

But it says that delivering these successfully will require the support of residents and the public and private sectors.

“This support will be best secured if the town council demonstrates it is 100 per cent committed to achieving a zero-carbon target,”says a group report.

“In a nutshell, making a declaration of a climate emergency is a fundamental part of being able to deliver the desired objective.”

In June the town council’s planning committee received a presentation from Greener Henley on declaring an emergency.

This was based on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report of October 2018 which recommended that action be taken to reduce emissions to reverse global warming.

The committee recommended that an emergency was acknowledged and that the working group be set up.

Parliament declared a climate emergency in May and similar declarations have been made by Oxford City Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, Reading Borough Council and Watlington Parish Council.

The councils agree they want to reduce their impact on the environment and review their activities and policies accordingly.

Meanwhile, a community benefit society to be established by the town council will be known as the Chiltern Hills Community Energy Society.

The working group is planning a number of clean energy projects which would generate income.

The society would enable the group to apply to third party organisations to provide management and run the projects.