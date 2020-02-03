Monday, 03 February 2020

Students damned

THERE was an awkward moment at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s climate emergency working group when it was revealed that a proposed partnership with a university had hit a snag.

The group wanted to work with students to discuss topic ideas and possibly carry out projects.

But member Patrick Fleming told the meeting: “This year’s crop are not the brightest and we’re not going to get a lot out of them.”

To spare the university’s blushes, I won’t name it.

