Donna’s debut

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
DONNA CROOK stood in for Kellie Hinton when she chaired a meeting of Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee.
She admitted to colleagues that she was nervous and asked some for advice.
Any nerves were promptly settled as the meeting lasted only 24 minutes after which others congratulated her on a job well done.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say