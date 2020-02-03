Monday, 03 February 2020

Donna’s debut

DONNA CROOK stood in for Kellie Hinton when she chaired a meeting of Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities committee.

She admitted to colleagues that she was nervous and asked some for advice.

Any nerves were promptly settled as the meeting lasted only 24 minutes after which others congratulated her on a job well done.  

