Townlands Hospital is not owned by NHS

TOWNLANDS Memorial Hospital in Henley is no longer owned by the NHS.

The Henley Standard can reveal that it is owned by Amber Solutions for Care, part of Amber Infrastructure Group, which funded and oversaw construction of the £16million “health campus”.

The NHS, which owns the Townlands site, has a 25-year lease on the building but has refused to reveal how much rent it pays Amber, saying that is commercially sensitive information.

This arrangement was part of the public private partnership deal agreed in 2014 after it was announced that the old Townlands Hospital would be rebuilt following years of campaigning to save it from closure.

However, it has not been made public previously and even Henley MP John Howell said he was not aware of the arrangement, although he was not concerned by it.

PPP has been a controversial method of funding due to concerns that the public return on investment is lower than the return for the private funder.

The Oxfordshire Primary Care Trust appointed Amber to finance, design and build the hospital as part of the wider development of the site, including the 64-bed care home Chilterns Court and some accommodation for staff.

Amber took out a 125-year lease on the land for the hospital off York Road and Vinci Construction acted as principal contractor for the development and was chosen to provide maintenance for 25 years.

The hospital opened in March 2016 and when the NHS’s lease on the building expires, it has the option to buy the building.

Town councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman of the Townlands Steering Group, said he would have preferred the hospital to have been paid for and continue to be owned by taxpayers.

He said that PPP had been regularly used to fund infrastructure provision but he didn’t like it.

He said: “It means the Government doesn’t have to find the funding. It has been quite a common model but it is a model that has caused a lot of controversy because the hospital is no longer owned by the NHS and some people feel — and I would tend to agree with them — that the Government should be building its own hospitals.

“As long as Townlands was a hospital and as long as it was built, we were prepared to go along with it. The wider parts of the scheme helped to keep the costs down by selling off land.

“Either the hospital would be rebuilt under this model, or it would be closed and we would lose it. That was what we were facing as a community, so we went with the least-worst option.”

Mr Howell said he was not aware of the arrangement but was unfazed by the hospital being privately owned.

“It doesn’t actually matter who owns the hospital as long as the service is free at the point of use,” he said.

“It is not part of some plan to privatise the NHS. The important thing is that the NHS takes it back on or the lease period is extended. Those are the two options as I see it and in both cases the NHS will be in charge of provision.

“The feedback that I have had from constituents in Henley has been extremely enthusiastic for the services that Townlands provides and I think that is the most important thing that we need to keep in mind.

“It is providing services that people want and in the right way.”

Barry Wood, from Peppard, a former town councillor who is on the steering group, said the ownership of the new hospital was “nothing to be alarmed by”.

He said: “Without this option, Townlands would have closed for good and that was an unacceptable position.

“[PPP] has become a common method and we had to accept that was a way of doing this.

“Townlands Hospital is just something we didn’t want to lose. We couldn’t afford to lose it because it was fundamental.”

A spokesman for NHS Property Services said: “Townlands Memorial Hospital is a source of local pride for the people of Henley as it delivers modern high-class clinical care in modern high-class facilities.

“This would not have been possible without our work across the NHS and with community partners.”

A spokesman for Amber said: “In May 2014, Amber Solutions for Care reached commercial and financial close on the Townlands Community Hospital project, launched by NHS Property Services.

“As part of the arrangements, ownership of the hospital site remained with NHS Property Services and Amber Solutions for Care took out a 125-year lease for the hospital site on which it financed and built the new Townlands Memorial Hospital before leasing it back to NHS Property Services.

“Since its opening in 2016, the hospital has been operated by Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

“Amber Solutions for Care continues to oversee the delivery of hard facilities management services at the hospital.”