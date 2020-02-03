Company passed through generations of one family

HOBBS of Henley was founded in 1870 by Henry “Harry” Hobbs, who initially ran it from the Ship Hotel in Wharfe Lane, off New Street.

He was also the landlord of the pub, which is now a private house, and in 1875 he narrowly escaped prosecution for serving his home-brewed gin outside of the hours permitted on Sundays.

When police raided the hostelry, a customer tried to throw their drink on the fire which triggered a small explosion.

In court, Harry admitted gin was being served but successfully argued he had given it away, not sold it.

He and his six children moved the boating venture, then called Hobbs & Sons, to its current site in 1898 and built their boathouse using Henley contractors.

It became a limited company in 1902 and soon afterwards the firm bought yards in Shiplake and Goring, the latter of which was previously owned by pioneering boatbuilder Samuel Saunders.

Harry’s son William, a former Mayor of Henley, took over before his father died in 1910.

In 1913 he built the umpire launch Enchantress for the Henley Royal Regatta, where it is still used today. The Queen was photographed being carried on it in 1946, when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

For much of the 20th century, Hobbs & Sons would build and take down the royal regatta course every year. The work is now done by Cook Piling, of Hurley.

During the Second World War, with petrol strictly rationed, the company thrived by hiring out punts and skiffs instead.

William’s son Dick, who also served as mayor, took over in 1953 and encouraged his own son Tony, who worked for him, to diversify into motor cruiser hire.

Dick died in 1969, two years before Jonathan was born. Jonathan’s father was appointed a Queen’s Waterman in 1981 and made an MBE for services to the community in 2004, the same year in which he was awarded the Henley town medal.

The company rebranded as Hobbs of Henley in 2005 and in 2009 it shut its marine store, which became the Boathouse restaurant two years later. This is now run by chef Shaun Dickens as Bistro at the Boathouse.

In 2012, Hobbs of Henley provided transport on the River Thames to GB rowers competing in the Olympics at London. Four years later, Jonathan was appointed chairman of the Passenger Boat Association.

The family’s roots on the Thames predate the company by several decades. Records show they were farmers in the Hambleden valley from at least the 15th century before they became wharfingers at Mill End, from which they ran the ferry to Aston.