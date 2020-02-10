Monday, 10 February 2020

Lions grotto raises £4,000 for children’s charities

HENLEY Lions Club raised more than £4,000 for charity through its Santa’s grotto at Toad Hall garden centre in December.

The money has been split between First Days, which equips children with the essential items they need for their early years and at school, and the Footsteps Foundation in Dorchester-on-Thames, which supports families of children with neurological disorders.

The cheques were presented at the centre in Marlow Road.

John Moore, of Henley Lions Club, said: “I always insist that we donate the money to a children’s charity and we try to vary between them.

“All charities always need money but we chose these two because First Days is the start of a child’s life and the other one is providing something that’s very difficult to get.”

The grotto is run by the club every year. It was first created more than a decade ago and was originally at the former Wyevale garden centre near Shiplake before moving to Toad Hall when that closed in 2009. 

Pictured, left to right, are Anna Murphy (project manager at First Days), John Moore, Martyn Sheldrake (general manager, Toad Hall), Maggie Davies (manager, Footsteps Foundation), Robin Swift (Lions treasurer), Chris Adam (Lions), Lynn Burgess (Toad Hall) and Joan Evans (Lions).

