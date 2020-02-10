Consultant’s talk on dangers of oral cancer

A TALK on oral cancer was given at Townlands Memorial Hopital in Henley by Satheesh Prabhu, a maxillofacial consultant based at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

He said that about 2,000 people died from oral cancer each year and it was the ninth most common cause of death by cancer.

Ninety per cent of patients had smoked or drunk alcohol over the recommended limit. Mr Prabhu explained the types of treatments, saying that the aim was to maintain a good quality of life post-treatment.

He and Rebecca Sadler, a dentist at Courtrai House in Henley, emphasised the importance of regular dental checks.

Janet West, a recent patient of Mr Prabhu, shared her journey from diagnosis through surgery to her continuing recovery. She is now involved with raising awareness of oral cancer.

The free talk was the latest in a series organised by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group. Dermatology will be the subject of the next talk, which will be held at Townlands on Tuesday, February 25 from 6pm to 8pm. Places are limited and should be booked by calling the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net

Pictured, left to right, are Rebecca Sadler (dentist at Courtrai House), consultant Satheesh Pradhu, patient Janet West, Isobel Morrow (Bell Surgery patient participation group) and Justnya Niewinska, (head nurse, Courtrai House)