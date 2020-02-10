Salon and staff win company awards

THE Marc Antoni salon in Hart Street, Henley, was voted salon of the year at the company’s annual staff awards.

A number of staff from the salon also won individuals awards as follows: Stylist of the year — Nancy Jennings (gold); customer care stylist of the year — Charlotte Giamattei (platinum); progressive stylist of the year — Suzie Clelland (gold).

Laura Tull and Harley-Jane Pearce, of the Caversham salon, took silver in customer care stylist of the year and progressive stylist of the year categories respectively.

Junior awards went to Henley salon staff as follows: first year hair-up - Sallie-Ann Wheeler (platinum) and Christina Wells (gold); second year hair colour - Shannon Brown (platinum).

Orlenda Toci, of the Caversham salon, took gold in the second year total look category.

A total of 100 staff, partners and guests from Marc Antoni’s five salons attended the dinner and awards ceremony at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Sindlesham.

Company director Aaron Giamattei presented the awards.

Part of the evening was dedicated to the Bloodwise charity for which the company has raised almost £280,000 over the last five years.