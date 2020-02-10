Rare visitor

A RARE plant is to be introduced at Marsh Meadows in Henley.

Sally Rankin, of the Greener Henley Wildlife Group, is to identify an area where the creeping marshwort is likely to thrive.

She said: “It needs very marshy ground. It is a fairly insignificant thing and people won’t even know that it is there.”

Marshwort is a small, white-flowered plant, which is a protected species and monitored by the Oxfordshire Flora Group.