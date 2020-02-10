Monday, 10 February 2020

Healthy sport

TABLE tennis sessions for people experiencing mental health problems and their carers are being held weekly at Henley YMCA in Lawson Road.

They takes place from 2pm to 3pm on Fridays, starting today, and all abilities are welcome.

The sessions are being provided by mental health charity Sport in Mind.

