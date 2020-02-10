Correction

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
AN article in last week’s Henley Standard about the new Bremont headquarters being built off Reading Road, Henley, was accompanied by an artist’s impression of another proposed property.
The building’s architects were referred to Spratley Studios when in fact the firm is now called Spratley & Partners.
We apologise for these errors and any embarrassment caused.
10 February 2020
