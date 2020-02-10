Monday, 10 February 2020

Correction

AN article in last week’s Henley Standard about the new Bremont headquarters being built off Reading Road, Henley, was accompanied by an artist’s impression of another proposed property.

The building’s architects were referred to Spratley Studios when in fact the firm is now called Spratley & Partners.

We apologise for these errors and any embarrassment caused.

