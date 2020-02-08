Writer uses his loaf to launch home bakery business

A MAN from Henley has started a bakery at his home.

Tom Tuite Dalton, 52, of Boston Road, makes sourdough which he supplies to the Spoon café in Duke Street twice a week and hopes to sell to other local businesses.

He also holds bread-making classes at home.

Mr Tuite Dalton uses his kitchen oven to bake the bread but plans to convert part of the house into a mini bakery and has purchased a Smeg Portofino oven.

He began baking after leaving Invesco in Henley, where he worked in marketing, four years ago.

He took a course with the Bertinet Kitchen Cookery School in Bath while working as a freelance investment writer for agencies and banks. He said: “I always liked food and wanted to diversify from my investment writing. The course inspired me to make something rather than just write about something.

“I have always said you should do something you enjoy doing. I have always liked making things and enjoy cooking.

“I started off doing baguettes but the one I like most is sourdough.” Mr Tuite Dalton’s loaves are on sale at Spoon every Friday.

“They are encouraging me,” he said. “I went in there just before Christmas pretty confident in my products, gave them a couple of loaves and left it with them to sample. I’ve had interest from other places. People are interested in locally produced food and a healthy lifestyle.”