Another town green

FREEMANS Meadow is set to become Henley’s second town green.

Town councillors are expected to approve the proposal, which would protect the 1.2-hectare green space off Fair Mile from development, at a meeting on February 18.

The council will then submit an application to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

The move has been welcomed by the Friends of Freemans Meadow, which first suggested the idea.

The council successfully applied to have Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road, made a town green in 2009.