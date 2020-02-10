Driver freed

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
A WOMAN was cut free from her car by firefighters after it left the road and overturned.
She was driving towards Henley on the A4130 north of Bix when the accident happened at about 6.30am on Tuesday.
It is understood she swerved to avoid a deer that had stepped into the road.
Three fire crews freed the woman, who was unhurt.
10 February 2020
