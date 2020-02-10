Monday, 10 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver freed

A WOMAN was cut free from her car by firefighters after it left the road and overturned.

She was driving towards Henley on the A4130 north of Bix when the accident happened at about 6.30am on Tuesday.

It is understood she swerved to avoid a deer that had stepped into the road.

Three fire crews freed the woman, who was unhurt.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33