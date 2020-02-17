Gift day at church

ST MARY’S Church in Henley will hold its second gift day tomorrow (Saturday).

It is inviting donations and encouraging people to think about supporting it through standing orders or legacies.

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, will be in the Hart Street church from 9am to 5pm with a pile of standing order forms, gift aid envelopes and legacy forms.

He says he will accept all donations, no matter how small, and looks forward to talking with his parishioners, with or without donations.

The money raised this year will go to the church’s choir fund.

Sebastian Thomson, the director of music, said it had to fund resources such as sheet music and uniforms.

It has also set up a junior choir for children aged seven to 13 called Melody Makers and has to pay for its sheet music.

Mr Thomson said: “I’ve been director of music for two years and we have made good progress with the choir. It has been a real success story and we need to make this sustainable.

“We’re not just a choir for the church, we’re a choir for the community.”

More than £1,500 was raised at the first gift day in 2018.