Dressage mirrors set for approval

A COUPLE’S plan to install a huge wall of mirrors to help their daughter train in dressage is set to be approved.

Adam and Susie McConkey have applied for planning permission for the training aids in the riding arena at their home in Orchard Close, Britwell Salome.

Their daughter Jessica, a pupil at Shiplake College, is a dressage rider with the GB junior team.

The mirrors would be 20m (65ft 6in) long and up to 2.6m (8ft 5in) high but the couple say the visual impact would be reduced by extra tree planting behind them.

But other residents called the mirrors “awful” and said they would be out of character with the rural area and would cause light pollution.

The McConkeys amended their plans and suggested further landscaping, including a woven fence to screen the back of the mirrors.

South Oxfordshire District Council has been recommended to approve the application.

Planning officer Victoria Clarke says: “The proposed fence will be 2.2m high and the additional 0.2m height above the permitted development criteria, and the development as a whole, would not result in visual or landscape harm.

“The proposal would not be detrimental to the character and appearance of the site, the conservation area or the AONB.”