Monday, 17 February 2020

Wildflower seed sown in field

WILDFLOWERS are being encouraged to grow at a Henley beauty spot.

Yellow rattle has been sown by hand in a corner of Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road.

The town council’s parks services team hope the semi-parasitic plant that feeds off grass will spread to the rest of the field.

Ilona Livarski, the conservation parks warden, said: “It needs a frost to help it germinate but hopefully it is coming along nicely.”

Meanwhile, work to lay a new hedge alongside Greys Road is now complete.

The existing hedge had become untidy and dog walkers had complained that their pets could fit through gaps in it.

Miss Livarski said that laying the hedge closed these gaps and thickened it, providing more nesting habitat for birds and small mammals.

“I think it looks great,” she said.

Members of the parks team received hedge-laying training during the project, which means they could replicate the work in other parts of the town.

Elsewhere, Miss Livarski worked with volunteers from the Greener Henley environmental group to remove brambles and plant native cherry, hawthorn and oak saplings. at the Chalk Bank, off Valley Road.

