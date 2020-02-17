Inspectors give school top marks

RUPERT House School in Henley has received the highest possible rating by a watchdog.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate said the quality of the education and pupils’ achievements and personal development were all “excellent”.

A three-day inspection of the independent school in Bell Street was carried out last month.

Inspectors said they observed the pupils’ general behaviour and social skills and noted the children exhibited “extremely proficient” communication skills.

They attributed this to the teachers’ encouragement and “have-a-go” attitude.

Staff were commended for their “highly enthusiastic” and “highly effective” teaching.

The school was praised for its attitude towards learning and achievement. Pupils’ achievement was deemed to be “excellent” overall with their reading, writing, comprehension, mathematics, knowledge and understanding all being advanced for their age.

Non-academic achievements were adjudged to be “outstanding”.

The inspectors highlighted the strong emphasis placed on the arts and sport by leadership and governance.

Their report said: “Rupert House fully meets its aim to deliver excellent opportunities for every pupil... pupils are highly successful in obtaining places at the destination schools of their choice.”

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “This report has recognised both the commitment and the caring approach of our excellent staff team and the personal development and rounded achievements of our pupils.

“The inspectors were quick to perceive what a magical place this is. I couldn’t be more delighted with the outcome.”