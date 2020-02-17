The kindness kids

CHILDREN at Rupert House School in Henley carried out more than 1,000 acts of kindness in a week.

The good deeds included helping friends who had fallen over in the playground, carrying bags for them and delivering flowers to neighbours of the Bell Street school.

Staff also got involved, giving gifts and messages of encouragement anonymously for colleagues whose names they had drawn out of a hat.

Their achievement was broadcast to five million people when they featured on Heart’s breakfast show as part of the radio station’s 1,000 Feel Good Deeds project.

The children wrote their acts of kindness on heart-shaped pieces of paper which were placed around the school.

Monty Fordham, 10, helped his grandmother by getting up in the night when she wasn’t feeling well.

Millie Cullen-Heighway, eight, said: “My school friend was feeling sad and I helped calm her down.” Sophia Lamb, 10, baked cookies for the pre-prep school staff. “They really loved them,” she said.

William Bryant, seven, brought in examples of food eaten by astronauts, which he had received for his birthday, for year one children to look at for their space topic.

Headteacher Clare Lynas thanked the children and staff for their efforts as well as Leonie Brown, the school’s head of early years, who led the project.

She said: “We were talking about mental health provision for children and the importance of positivity because so many children in today’s society are anxious.

“We decided to set this target of getting ourselves to 1,000. We were tweeting about it and Heart were tweeting about theirs and we hooked up. They seemed to just kind of fit.

“It is important to teach children to be kind, it’s probably the most important thing they will learn in their time here.

“Kindness isn’t just for a week, it is a habit we get into and that’s how we all really benefit.”