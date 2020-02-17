Monday, 17 February 2020

Pollution solution

A DEVICE could be used officially for the first time to measure the level of harmful particulates from traffic in Henley.

The town council has allocated £2,600 towards the cost of hiring the equipment, having previously committed £5,825. The cost of a year’s hire  is £16,850 and South Oxfordshire District Council is expected to fund half of that.

A report to the town council’s planning committee says: “The district council would like to use Henley as a trial for measuring particulates across the district.

“Publishing the data for Henley will raise awareness of the problem and can be used to make drivers more amenable to the behaviour changes required to reduce the levels. These include not idling and moving to lower emission vehicles.”

Measuring particulates was suggested by the town council’s transport strategy group.

