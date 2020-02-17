Car park deck ‘would take 90 years to pay for itself’

A DECK at Henley’s biggest car park would take 90 years to pay for itself, according to a resident.

Fraser Peett questioned a report by the town council proposing expanding the King’s Road car park to provide 68 spaces.

The report was in response to South Oxfordshire District Council, which owns the car park, saying that another level wouldn’t solve the town’s problems of traffic jams and air pollution.

It said the project would cost up to £1.2 million and would allow about 125,000 additional vehicles a year to park there.

This would bring in an extra £80,000 annually on top of the existing income of about £400,000, so the extension would pay for itself in 15 years.

But Mr Peett, whose home in King’s Road overlooks the car park, told a planning committee meeting last week that he believed it would take far longer as the car park would only generate income of about £13,400 a year.

He based his calculation on the amount of “surge”, or extra, parking that he believed was needed over the course of the week and multiplied this by the number of new spaces to be provided, the weeks in a year and 60p, the cost of parking for an hour.

The council’s report quotes a 2015 study that found the average weekday occupancy of the car park was 85 per cent.

Mr Peett told members: “In terms of the actual parking, we're really talking about surge, the point where the car park goes over 100 per cent. That is around 15 per cent of the total hours of the car park being operated.”

He said the car park was operational for 42 hours, therefore 6.3 hours a week of “surge” parking was needed.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the committee, responded: “My view is that, within a very short time, you’ll find these prices will go up. They are so cheap, they encourage people to feed the meters.

“There’s another 400 houses to be built in or around the town which are going to encourage more parking, hence I think there’s the need for it.”

The council report said the deck would be built of steel and concrete and could have wooden cladding or even a “living wall” of plants to absorb pollutants from vehicle exhausts. It could also be fitted with solar panels or electric vehicle charging points. During the build about half of the 380 existing spaces would remain available.

The council says the extra spaces would deal with the long-standing complaints that shoppers are put off by the shortage of parking spaces in the town centre and would also reduce the amount of time that drivers spend in queues with their engines idling.

Cllr Arlett said the report was an important document for the future of the town and had been welcomed by traders.

He said: “They all want to see more parking because there will be more footfall, there’s no doubt about that. I really think long-term we’re going to have to meet with the district council on this and see what they are proposing to do.”

Clean air campaigner David Dickie raised concerns about vehicles creating higher emissions by using a ramp to access the upper level than traffic queuing around the town.

“I want to get rid of pollution, rather than just reduce it,” he said. “I want to see diesels removed from the town. If you want to change the emissions in town, you have got to change the vehicle types.”

Mr Dickie, of St Katharine’s Road, Henley, said that in January the town exceeded EU limits on nitrogen dioxide 14 times in 31 days.

The idea of extending the car park has been on and off the table since 1995 and was recommended in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan in 2016.

The town council says Henley should be a higher priority than other South Oxfordshire towns because it has no ring road so all traffic passes through the centre.

It has fewer bays per person than elsewhere and average occupancy at weekend peaks is 99 per cent.

The number of overall spaces in Henley would fall under Network Rail’s plan to sell part of the station car park for a new hotel.

In 2016, the district council earmarked £770,000 for the the project but a feasibility study concluded it wasn’t suitable and improved signage would be a better solution.

In December, it said it wasn’t willing to work on a business case without evidence that Henley’s need was greater than elsewhere.