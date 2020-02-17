Monday, 17 February 2020

Train held up

COMMUTERS from Henley to London were disrupted on Monday due to a trespasser on the line.

The 11.12am connection service from Twyford was cancelled as all lines between Reading and Paddington were closed for about 20 minutes.

British Transport Police officers picked up the trespasser and Great Western Railway re-opened the routes.

