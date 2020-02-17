Trees felled and events cancelled as Storm Ciara hits

TREES were brought down and events were cancelled as Storm Ciara caused disruption in the Henley area.

Drivers and rail passengers were affected as the high winds and rain arrived during Saturday night and continued on and off through Sunday and Monday.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning and recorded gusts of up to 62mph at Benson.

On Sunday, a large tree came down in Ancastle Green, Henley, and blocked the road.

A fallen tree also blocked the A4155 Marlow Road between Swiss Farm and the Toad Hall garden centre and another one partially blocked Remenham Hill.

Allen Rout, 73, was walking back to his house in Ancastle Green after a dog walk when the tree crashed to the ground.

He said: “There was a terrific bang and I just watched it fall over. If I had been a bit closer I could have ended up underneath it.

“The weather suddenly blew up and the rain came down extremely heavily and that must have been what brought it down.”

The tree was cleared from the road on Monday morning.

There were also fallen trees in Reades Lane, Sonning Common, and Wyfold Lane and Wyfold Road, Peppard.

In many places the roads were scattered with broken branches and other debris being blown about.

On Monday morning, the Broadplat to Bix road was blocked by a fallen tree while part of Wargrave Road was partially blocked by branches.

Great Western Railway imposed a 50mph speed limit across its network on Sunday.

The storm caused damage to overhead wires which blocked all lines between Maidenhead and London Paddington for a period. Greys Court was closed by the National Trust on Sunday as a precaution and the snowdrop teas festival at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe was cancelled.

Emmer Green FC’s two matches were called off, including a semi-final of the Berks and Bucks Intermediate Cup which will have to be rescheduled.

Oxfordshire County Council said it dealt with 153 fallen trees and branches and many other less serious incidents and had four call-outs to damaged property.

The Environment Agency issued more than 400 flood alerts or warnings across the country.