Former mayor pleased with new bollards

A FORMER Mayor of Henley has welcomed the installation of bollards on the riverside in the town.

Twenty-four cast iron poles were installed along part of Thames Side by Oxfordshire County Council.

The stretch of pavement near the junction with Friday Street was previously separated from the road by small metal posts linked by a chain but these were removed in 2015 after being repeatedly knocked over by vehicles.

Pam Phillips raised the issue of pedestrian safety with the town council, saying she was concerned that lives were being put at risk.

She said that vehicles parked on the stretch of pavement where the bollards had been were so close to the river that it forced people in wheelchairs or with prams to walk in the road.

The council agreed to buy new bollards at a cost of £9,089 and these were installed last week.

The 53 existing bollards in the street were repainted in “Henley green” at the same time. Mrs Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, said: “I’m delighted with the town council for putting in money to buy the bollards and improve the safety of the town.

“Before, there was nothing to stop the traffic going over the yellow lines and actually knocking into a pedestrian. The only way you could get past was to walk in the road.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the county council, the highways authority, and is also a town councillor, said the pavement would be resurfaced in May.