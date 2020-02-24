Feel like royalty in top floor flat built like ‘mini castle’

SOME of Henley’s most dashing properties are on St Mark’s Road — I have always liked the ones that look a bit like mini castles, and number 74 is one of those.

The apartment up on the top floor of this beautiful Edwardian building comes with a balcony, over the castle-like entrance porch that has decorative, arched stained-glass windows.

A front garden with a tiled path leads to a shared ground-floor entrance hall.

Upstairs in the apartment itself, there is a kitchen and breakfast room and a living room at the front of the house, with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room at the back.

This home has been completely renovated and tastefully refurbished throughout. Taking advantage of its top floor position, there is a roof lantern over the entrance hall that lets in natural light.

There is a large bay window in the living room, which has a contemporary fireplace and traditional coving. The kitchen and breakfast room is big enough for a dining table and chairs and some big armchairs — it opens on to the south-facing balcony where you can sit and enjoy the sunshine and look out over the trees.

It has been fitted with a royal blue Lacanche cooker, a built-in wine fridge and a full set of kitchen cabinets.

The bedrooms are decorated in soft neutral colours with carpeting underfoot — the master bedroom has lots of fitted cupboards and a large bay window and the other bedroom has pretty floral wallpaper on one wall.

The bathroom is stylish in grey and white, with panelling on the walls and period fittings.

There is an additional shower room next door, decorated in a similar style, with some very attractive tilework inside the shower cubicle. Flat 2, 74 St Mark’s Road is a fantastic property on a highly sought-after residential road, just a 10-minute walk away from the centre of Henley.

The apartment is on the market with Ballards estate agency at a guide price of £689,950.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.