Musical celebration to benefit Kenton Theatre

SINGER Mike Sterling loves the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

When he first clapped eyes on the New Street venue he became enchanted by its history.

He loved it so much that he moved to the town 18 months ago and made it his duty to help safeguard its future.

Next Sunday (March 1) he will present Celebrating the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein...and more from 7.30pm.

It features a showcase of work from five composers and lyricists with collaborations that go back a century this year.

They are Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Jerome Kern, Lorenz Hart and Sigmund Romberg, whose shows include Carousel, The Sound of Music, The Desert Song, Showboat and Oklahoma!

Mike, 49, who is a veteran of the West End, said: “I was thinking about Rodgers and Hammerstein and the great composers and lyricists and came up with the idea of having their work all together.

“It is the kind of thing that sort of fits in with the age of the Kenton and you don’t need a large band for it, just a piano and a few reeds. It is beautiful music, which I have always loved, and it feels right for the Henley demographic.

“You don’t always hear these tunes either, unless you go to specific musicals they are not always on. There are some amazing tunes here.”

Mike will be calling on his friends and colleagues to perform with him. He will be accompanied by musical director Toby Cruse on piano.

Guests include veteran singer Vince Hill, from Shiplake, who will be accompanied by his long-time musical director Ken McCarthy.

Joanne Pullen, who starred as Christine with Mike in Phantom of the Opera, 20 years ago, will also be making an appearance. Mike, who notched up more than 1,000 performances as the Phantom, said: “Vince Hill is a national treasure and his musical director, Ken McCarthy, played for me in my first ever audition for Les Misérables and I got the job.

“Joanne was in Phantom of the Opera when I played Raoul and the Phantom. She and I go back for more than 20 years and she is a wonderful soprano.

“If you like great music by the great composers and like to witness performers who have between them more than 200 years’ experience on the stage, with a great love for this style of music, do come. We will bring it all on the night.”

Mike, whose other major stage roles include Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, Juan Perón in Evita and Fagin in Oliver!, performed two sold-out shows at the Kenton in October.

Then in December he played Prince Charming in a charity pantomime, Cinderella Part 2: The Mrs Charming Years, which raised more than £4,500 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley.

Mike describes the Kenton as a “national treasure” and was a key reason for his move to the town.

He said: “I was just passing the theatre and when I saw the front going down the road to Hotel du Vin I felt that I belonged here.

“The Kenton is a bit of a national treasure, it’s the fourth oldest working theatre in the country and some incredible stars have performed there over the years.

“Sir Cameron Mackintosh, producer of such hits as Cats, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon made his debut as a theatre producer there back in 1967.

“David Essex also made his debut here as well as performers such as Celia Johnson, John Mortimer, Anthony Newley, Kate Winslet, Tom Baker, Joe Brown, Diana Dors, Roy Hudd and Jeremy Irons over something like 50 years.

“Being local, the theatre is very important to me. I am passionate about its growth and upkeep and it is for that reason that I want to put on shows to preserve it.

“It is an incredible venue, it has a lot of heart and it should be a major touring venue for a lot of shows.

“The Kenton has this great spirit and energy and it is quite something to perform there and for me it is that is part of what makes this historic venue so special. It is quite magical.”

He added: “The main objective is to raise as much money as possible as we can’t let a theatre like the Kenton disappear.”

• Tickets for Celebrating the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein...and more are £25 from the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk