Huge rise in rent for hall land

BENSON parish councillors are unhappy after a proposed 42,400 per cent increase in the cost of renting the land where the youth hall is located.

The parish council has been paying a “peppercorn” rent of £10 a year for the site, which is part of Benson Primary School’s playing fields in Oxford Road, for many years.

But now the trust that owns the land wants to charge £4,250 per annum, saying that would be the market rent.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said: “We have been on a rolling lease and have been there so long we’re pretty much established with that unless they served us notice.”

He said £4,250 was “way too much”, adding: “That’s nearly as much as our grants budget for the whole village. If we get a 25-year lease we’re looking at over £100,000.”

Councillor Rob Jordan said: “We want a peppercorn rent otherwise they have got the best chicken shed going.”

The school was built in 1851 and in 1945 the adjacent field was bought.

Cllr Pattison said the field was paid for by the community, including the Women’s Institute, Girl Guides and Royal British Legion, and was the first recreation ground in Benson.

In 1966 the school was extended and last year it won planning permission to build a block of three classrooms on part of the playing field ready for use by the start of the new academic year in September.

Cllr Pattison met the trustees earlier this month but they failed to come to an agreement.