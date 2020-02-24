‘Prison yard’ extension

A WOMAN’S plan to replace an extension at her home in Henley has been approved despite opposition from a neighbour.

South Oxfordshire District Council approved the application by Selina Craig, of Gravel Hill.

Neighbour Lesley Watts accused her of “extreme unneighbourlyness”.

Speaking at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, she said the new extension would detract from the character of “this quiet little backwater in Henley’s conservation area”.

She said: I’ve been 20 years living there very happily. Now I’m going to feel as if I’m in a prisoners’ yard.”

The committee recommended refusal on the grounds of overdevelopment and the scale and bulk resulting in loss of light.