Manager on paid leave

THE manager of the Kenton Theatre in Henley is on paid leave.

Max Lewendel was told to leave just six months after taking the job but it is understood he wants to stay on.

He has been on paid leave since the end of January and negotiations with the theatre are continuing.

He is said to have the support of staff and members.

Mr Lewendel has told friends he was told three times that if he didn’t resign by 9am on January 28 “they will fire me”.

If he goes, he would be the fifth manager to leave the New Street venue in about four years.

Mr Lewendel, who orignates from Illinois and now lives in Welwyn Garden City, arrived in July. He had spent the previous 15 years running a touring company.

He said he wanted to maintain the Kenton’s reputation for attracting high profile comedians and tribute acts as well as showcasing theatre groups and organisations in the town.

Chris Tapp, chairman of the Kenton’s trustees, has confirmed there is an “internal employment issue” at the theatre but said he had been advised not to comment.