Learning to commentate

A COURSE for novice rowing commentators is to be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on March 21.

Experienced commentators Robert Treharne Jones and Peter O’Hanlon will teach participants the fundamental skills of commentary and how to cover races in an informative, accurate and entertaining way.

The novices will also have the chance to work alongside other industry professionals at the National Schools Regatta at Eton Dorney in May.

Places on the course can be booked at www.event

brite.com/e/commentators-training-day-2020-tickets-95206696793

Mr Treharne Jones and Mr O’Hanlon will both be commentating at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.