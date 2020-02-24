Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Learning to commentate

A COURSE for novice rowing commentators is to be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on March 21.

Experienced commentators Robert Treharne Jones and Peter O’Hanlon will teach participants the fundamental skills of commentary and how to cover races in an informative, accurate and entertaining way.

The novices will also have the chance to work alongside other industry professionals at the National Schools Regatta at Eton Dorney in May.

Places on the course can be booked at www.event
brite.com/e/commentators-training-day-2020-tickets-95206696793

Mr Treharne Jones and Mr O’Hanlon will both be commentating at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33