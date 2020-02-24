Monday, 24 February 2020

Tree planting

A TREE planting session organised by environmental campaign group Greener Henley will take place at the chalk bank, off Valley Road, next Friday  from 8am. 

In December more than 50 volunteers, inlcuding the 1st Henley cubs and scouts, planted 130 young trees at Tilebarn Wood in two hours.

For more information, email Patrick Fleming at flemings5@googlemail.com

