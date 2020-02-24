Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A TREE planting session organised by environmental campaign group Greener Henley will take place at the chalk bank, off Valley Road, next Friday from 8am.
In December more than 50 volunteers, inlcuding the 1st Henley cubs and scouts, planted 130 young trees at Tilebarn Wood in two hours.
For more information, email Patrick Fleming at flemings5@googlemail.com
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say