Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A hundred years ago...

THE ceremony declaring open the recreation ground presented to the town by Sir Paul Makins, Bart, as a memorial to the late Lady Makins, took place on Saturday afternoon in glorious spring-like weather. In fact, according to the calendar, it was not only St Valentine’s Day, but the first day of spring and for once the calendar had made no mistake.

Thanks to the efforts of the Henley and District Fanciers’ Association, a public meeting was held in the market room of the Bull Inn to hear particulars relating to the breeding of rabbits for their skin or fur value.

His worship the mayor desires us to announce that the result of the town dance organised by him on January 14 resulted in a net profit of £18 7s. The proceeds of a whist drive held on January 29 amounted to £49 19s. 7d., making a total of £68 6s. 7d., which has been handed to the Cottage Hospital Fund.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33