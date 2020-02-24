A hundred years ago...

THE ceremony declaring open the recreation ground presented to the town by Sir Paul Makins, Bart, as a memorial to the late Lady Makins, took place on Saturday afternoon in glorious spring-like weather. In fact, according to the calendar, it was not only St Valentine’s Day, but the first day of spring and for once the calendar had made no mistake.

Thanks to the efforts of the Henley and District Fanciers’ Association, a public meeting was held in the market room of the Bull Inn to hear particulars relating to the breeding of rabbits for their skin or fur value.

His worship the mayor desires us to announce that the result of the town dance organised by him on January 14 resulted in a net profit of £18 7s. The proceeds of a whist drive held on January 29 amounted to £49 19s. 7d., making a total of £68 6s. 7d., which has been handed to the Cottage Hospital Fund.