Monday, 24 February 2020

Fifty years ago...

VARIOUS factors such as the extension of mains drainage, the steadily rising cost of labour and materials and not least an increase in the public levy by sixpence to 10s. 9d. in the pound will mean that ratepayers in the area of Henley Rural District will pay a general rate of 12s 10d in the pound for the coming year.

There were 30 people present at a meeting at Henley Youth Centre on Wednesday evening to discuss the chances of providing a swimming pool in the town. Mr Ian Mulelly, who was in the chair, introduced Ald R L Sadler, who outlined the history of attempts to build a pool in Henley.

Three bottles of milk bought on three different occasions from Henley Co-op were all found to contain percentages of added water, Henley magistrates heard on Tuesday. And one of the bottles was also deficient in milk fat. The the reason was a human error in the bottling of the milk.

