TEACHERS in the Henley area are more likely to strike following Oxfordshire County Council’s apparent refusal to reduce the impact of cuts in the funding of education. The warning comes from teaching unions, who had hoped that the council would lessen the blow when it met on Tuesday to finalise its spending for the next financial year.

Fears that patients in the Henley area could face longer hospital waiting lists as a result of an increase in emergency admissions appear to be unfounded. Anglia and Oxford Regional Health Authority announced this week that the number of emergency cases admitted to its hospitals rose by 7.5 per cent in the final three months of last year.

The battle between rival taxi firms over Henley’s two town centre parking spaces could soon be brought to an end. New taxi ranks outside Barclays Bank in Hart Street and at the station have been suggested as ways of stemming the long-running feud over the spaces in Market Place.