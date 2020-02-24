Monday, 24 February 2020

Ten years ago...

AN armed robber held a member of staff hostage in a raid at the Lloyds TSB bank in Henley. The gunman posed as a customer before forcing an employee to hand over what police described as a “substantial sum”, believed to be around £80,000.

Police worked double shifts in December to help the huge number of people stranded by the snow. Henley officers on the early shift and members of the neighbourhood team stayed on and worked for up to 20 hours non-stop to help with the later shifts, who would otherwise have been overwhelmed.

Two girls were so moved by images from earthquake-hit Haiti that they decided to help the victims. Isabel Robertson and Marlene Zettl, both seven, sold fairy cakes and biscuits to neighbours in Shiplake. The girls, who attend St Mary’s School in Henley, raised £82.90, which they paid into the disaster appeal.

