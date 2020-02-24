Warden moves on

HENLEY Town Council’s conservation parks warden is leaving.

Ilona Livarski is to take up a conservation role at Black Park, a country park in Wexham which covers more than 500 acres of woodland, heathland and open space and is maintained by Buckinghamshire County Council.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee, said she would be missed.

She told Miss Livarski: “We are really sad to see you go. This town is better off for everything you have done, particularly with the wildlife trail, which I would have loved when I was a kid.

“You have left a lasting impact and while you move on, your work will live on for a considerable amount of time.”

Miss Livarski joined the council in autumn 2018.