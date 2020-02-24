Clooneys’ security shed plan

GEORGE and Amal Clooney want to erect a building in the grounds of their home in Sonning for “security purposes”.

The actor and his wife, a human rights lawyer, bought the Grade II listed Aberlash House for a reported £10 million in 2014.

They have applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission for the outbuilding, which would be 12m square and 3m high. It would be clad in reclaimed timber boards and the roof covered in cedar shingles.

The building would be east of the house and to the immediate west of the entrance drive. It would have a “limited impact” on views of the property.

A design and access statement by Michael Ergatoudis, of architects Emma Kirby Design, says: “The form is typical of a garden shed with a simple rectangular footprint and a pitched roof.

“The proposed location is within a landscaped bed between the gravel driveway and the gravel parking area outside the main house.

“The materials are of a high quality and will help the building to blend into its location among existing planting which will screen the views of the building from the house.

“The proposed building is suspended off the ground on steel posts on mini piled foundations such that the finished floor level is above the one in 1,000-year flood level.”

In 2015 the Clooneys were granted planning permission to erect up to eight CCTV cameras on wooden poles in the grounds of Aberlash House and a further 10 attached to the property. Eye and Dunsden Parish Council objected.

The district council is due to make a decision on the latest application by March 31.