Monday, 24 February 2020

Joiner Ted dies at 86

A JOINER who lived and worked in Henley all his life has died, aged 86.

Edward “Ted” Dorey, died at his home in Albert Road on Monday.

He had previously lived at Albert House in Greys Road since he was 12 weeks old. He had inherited the house from his parents but sold it in October 2014.

Mr Dorey’s sister Hilda, who lives in Hambleden, said: “We were very close and he will be sadly missed by the many people that knew him. Things will never be the same again. Time to rest now — no more hard labour.”

