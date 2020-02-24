Plenty of face masks

DENTISTS in and around Henley say they have not been affected by the national shortage of face masks due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Practices are now restricted to ordering 100 masks per day, with some businesses fearing they may have to cancel appointments.

Dentists have to wear disposable face masks for each new patient and the British Dental Association says they are in low supply due to panic buying in China, where they are manufactured.

Blandy House Dental Practice in Hart Street, Henley, said it had received its usual monthly order without any problems.

Damira in Duke Street, Henley, and the Wargrave Dental Clinic ordered extra masks in advance to prepare for any potential shortages.

Wood Lane Dentistry in Sonning Common said it was coping well.