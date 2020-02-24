Tip closure

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
THE Oakley Wood household waste recycling centre will be closed for two days while a deep clean and essential maintenance are carried out.
Oxfordshire County Council, which runs the facility near Benson, says this is designed to keep it safe and looking clean and fresh for customers.
The closure dates are Tuesday and Wednesday, March 31 and April 1.
