Boy among victims of four street muggings

FOUR people, including a teenage boy, were attacked during a series of muggings and attempted robberies in Henley.

One victim suffered a suspected broken nose in the four attacks, which were carried out by teenagers on two evenings and detectives say were linked.

Two of the incidents took place on Wednesday last week.

Police said a 50-year-old man was assaulted in Greys Road at about 5.55pm.

The victim, who is thought to have just left work and was on his way to his car, was struck on the nose but did not have anything stolen.

He went to the nearby Saracen’s Head pub, where he was treated by customer Carly Belcher-Hughes, a coach at the Springbox Gymnastics Club, who is trained in first aid.

Landlady Mel Roberson said: “This guy just stumbled through the front door in a horrific state. He stumbled down to the toilets and said ‘I’ve been mugged’. There was an awful lot of blood.”

She said he had a large lump on his head and a cut on his neck and was suffering from double vision.

Mrs Roberson called the police who arrived with an ambulance which took the man to hospital for treatment.

“I made him a cup of tea and was talking to him because obviously he was in shock,” she said. “It was very unnerving because this sort of thing doesn’t happen in Henley, does it?”

About 10 minutes after this incident a 15-year-old boy was mugged in Vicarage Road. His watch was taken and he suffered a facial injury.

Mike Quinn, of Harpsden Road, witnessed an arrest later that evening.

He said: “There was this really noisy shouting and my wife said straight away ‘what’s that?’ As soon as I opened the door, outside the front of the house were two policemen sitting on the perp[etrator]. They were shouting at him to put his arms down. He was saying ‘what have I done?’.

“Behind me about two or three other policemen ran down Boston Road and there were five police cars parked up near the Harpsden Road, Western Avenue and Boston Road junction. My daughter Niamh wasn’t too happy — she’s only in year six but she was a bit concerned when it came to bedtime.”

Mr Quinn added: “It was the talk of the town. It is big news for Henley but I’m hardened because I’m originally from Liverpool. The most we usually get is the odd fender bender because people pull out of Boston Road into Harpsden Road. Generally, I feel pretty safe but it would be better if the bizzies, as we call them in Liverpool, were here more often.”

The other two incidents took place on the evening of Friday, February 7. A 22-year-old man was assaulted in Greys Road between 5.30pm and 5.45pm. He was not injured and nothing was taken from him.

Then at about 6pm an 18-year-old man was robbed in Western Road. He was punched in the face and had a pair of headphones stolen.

Dc Craig Smithies, the investigating officer, said the incidents were linked.

He said: “All four were very frightening experiences for the victims. I am appealing to the public for any information or for witnesses to these incidents to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone who can help should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200044277.

• A 15-year-old boy from Henley and a 17-year-old boy from Wallingford have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both have been released on bail until March 11.