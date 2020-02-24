Man in plane coronavirus scare

A BUSINESSMAN who was on board a flight where a passenger was taken ill with suspected coronavirus says he is not concerned about becoming sick.

Andy West, 55, of Station Road, Shiplake, was on the United Airlines flight from San Francisco that landed at Heathrow Airport on Friday morning when the incident happened.

Mr West, chief development officer for a technology public relations firm, said: “I’d been on a regular trip to the west coast on business.

“Everything was absolutely fine until the point we were taxiing to the stand and the captain said, ‘we have a sick passenger on board so please everyone keep in their seats when we come to a stop so we can let that person off’.

“Typically, we’d come into a gate at terminal two but I thought it was a bit unusual we were coming on to a parking stand off the terminal.

“Just as we came to a halt the captain said, ‘we have a suspected case of coronavirus on the flight. The person has been isolated at the rear of the plane, please can everyone stay put until the health authorities come on board’.

“I don’t want to be overdramatic but there was a sense of worry, definitely. You hear that and think ‘gosh, that’s unexpected’.

“There was no panic, no audible reaction from the passengers. I think everyone just internalised it and went ‘gosh, what’s going to happen next?’ There was a level of uncertainty and concern.”

The passengers were told there were seven other flights landing at Heathrow that morning with a similar situation on board and Mr West said these included two in front of his flight that still had to be checked by the authorities.

He couldn’t see the passenger affected but said the cabin crew he could see were not wearing any protective clothing or face masks.

“I didn’t see anybody come off and nobody came forward,” he said. “We sat on the plane probably for about 25 minutes and then the cabin crew handed out these forms, which I think were from Public Heath England, which we had to sign saying we weren’t suffering from any symptoms like sweating and running noses and put our contact details on the back.

“Once this was filled in we were told to disembark, hand the form in as we left and get a bus to the terminal.”

Mr West, who is married with two sons, said: “The day was definitely out of the ordinary, even for a PR guy. There was an overriding sense of amusement that there was so much media interest. It’s more media than I’ve spoken to in the last 30 years.

“More seriously, people were saying ‘are you okay? Have you got the virus?’ and then secondly ‘are we going to see you for two weeks? Are you and the family going to self-quarantine?’”

Mr West said he didn’t have any symptoms and wouldn’t isolate himself.

He said: “The guidance from Public Heath England is unless you’re within two metres of a carrier for at least 15 minutes, which I most definitely was not, then the chances of transmission are nil.

“We have not heard any confirmation, or otherwise, from Public Health England and if it is confirmed all the passengers would be contacted and given guidelines. It’s very important to state it is a suspected case, it is not a confirmed case.”

Mr West worked from home on Monday and was discussing with his company when they wished him to return to work at the head office in Moorgate, London.

He added: “Unless I hear from Public Heath England I’m not going to worry about it. I’m not that worried about the virus itself.

“From everything we read the mortality rate is very, very low. If you’re fit and healthy it’s just like having a cold. If the case is confirmed then I guess my anxiety level would rise a little bit.

“Life is normal. It was interesting to be caught up in it all and I hope the person involved is not a carrier and hope whatever they have they make a speedy recovery.”

The coronavirus death toll in China has now passed 2,000 with 700 confirmed cases in other countries, including nine in the UK.