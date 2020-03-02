Monday, 02 March 2020

Queen of keyboard

AN organist who reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011 is playing Henley town hall next Sunday (March 8).

Jean Martyn is known as the “Queen of the Keyboard”, having started playing on the piano aged three. By the time she was 15 she had passed all grades for the instrument and at 21 had obtained two degrees.

Jean is in concert from 3pm, with doors opening at 2.30pm. Refreshments will be available and a raffle held. Admission is £8.

