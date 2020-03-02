Elton tribute at club

AN award-winning Elton John tribute act is performing his biggest hits at Badgemore Park Golf Club next Friday (March 6) from 7pm.

Elite Elton — the Elton John Experience has performed around the world and was a finalist at the National Tribute Music Awards 2019.

Tickets are £30, which includes a two-course dinner comprising either pan-fried pork fillet with celeriac puree and vegetables or roasted butternut squash risotto with baby spinach and strawberry parfait with spiced tropical fruit. To book, email events@badgemorepark.com