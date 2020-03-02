Spandau percussionist stays true to himself

FOR Steve Norman, who founded one of the biggest bands of the Eighties, going solo was never going to be easy.

But for the Spandau Ballet saxophonist and guitarist, the success of the group has given him the opportunity to explore his own musical ventures.

He will present his Live & Personal show at the Kenton Theatre in Henley next Friday (March 6) at 7.45pm, backed by his five-piece band The Sleevz.

Norman, 59, will be performing solo material, choice cuts from the acts that influenced his career and classic Spandau tracks such as True, which featured one of his trademark saxophone solos.

He said: “People kept telling me for years that I should be doing some solo shows but I wasn’t sure about it because it had never really occurred to me.

“Then a couple of years ago I had this idea of showing people what I grew up with and who I was listening to. So I did songs from [David] Bowie, Iggy Pop and the Beatles and all sorts of different genres.

“There will also be parts of my mum and dad’s record collection and, of course, some Spandau. There is a real mixture and sometimes we do what people shout out from the audience.”

Norman says since his first gig in Spain about three years ago he has grown in confidence.

He said: “I do know that I have got good soul and feel and you don’t have to be musically adept to move people.

“I would say that singing is always terrifying as I will always be compared to Tony [Hadley]. The guy has a wonderful voice so I have to do it differently.

“I have to do it in a way that suits me. It is truthful and that is how these songs come across when I do them. I hit on what I feel sounds right and do it in my own style.”

Norman says he likes to improvise during his shows and feed off the audience and his band members. “I never really know what’s going to happen when I leave the dressing room to go out on stage,” he said.

“For someone who is a bit shy, I used to think I had to have something scripted and have some stories but now I don’t know what stories I am going to tell.

“Every time I walk out there you feel the vibe and see the faces and you just know and that’s what I like about it. People get that – it’s honest.

“A lot of improvisation goes on as I have always been a big fan of that. I may add a few bars with the sax or get the band to go round again with another loop or change the pace.

“It is easy to do as they are such good musicians — they can go big on a solo or do something a bit different. Then the difficult part is just making sure we finish at the same time.” Norman made a name for himself in Spandau for his ability to be extremely versatile with his instruments.

One moment he would be on the congas, the next on the saxophone, before running around on stage with his guitar.

Norman says things can go wrong, which is all part of the fun of live performing. “We give each other a lot of stick on stage,” he said.

“Sometimes I might have a saxophone on when I should be playing the guitar. There’s lots of gentle ribbing that goes on which makes it fun and the audience get it. It’s a bit like Tiswas without the gunge.”

Especially for his Henley show, Norman has brought in friends DJ Mike Read and singer Carol Decker, of T’Pau, both of whom live in the town. Read will be hosting the question and answer session with the audience at the end of the concert while Decker will be performing on stage.

Norman said: “How lucky am I to be able to share a spotlight with such amazing artists and mates? I have known Mike Read for a long time. Some might remember the Spandau v Duran quiz in 1984 — we were robbed. In 2016 Mike kindly invited me again to be part of Pop Quiz: The Comeback.

“Carol has one of the most impressive and powerful female voices in pop business and she’s a damn good songwriter too. Performing with her is always special and so much fun.”

Norman says he isn’t surprised that the music of the Eighties is still popular.

“It was about 15 years ago when I started to hear the snare drum kicking in again,” he joked. “It was a very fruitful decade when bands had control over their own output and the looks that went with it.

“It was when fashion and music went together but I am not a big fan of fancy dress. You don’t have to pretend you are teenagers and dress up in frilly onesies. People want to hear the tunes and not see you in legwarmers or shoulder pads.

“People do want to go back to their memories, when they hear the first chords or the first bars, it sweeps people back.”

It’s no surprise then that Norman’s most asked question from audiences is whether or not Spandau will be back performing again but he says a reunion is unlikely at the moment.

He says: “In the past I have dropped everything and people have changed their minds. You can never say never but I am taking a hiatus and doing my own thing and having lots of fun with that.”

Norman will be supported on the night by musician and songwriter Jessica Lee Morgan, who is the daughter of producer Tony Visconti and singer Mary Hopkin. The show includes a 20-minute interval.

• Tickets for Steve Norman Live & Personal are £46 (including a soundcheck experience) and £26 (standard) from the box office on (01491) 525050 and www.kenton

theatre.co.uk