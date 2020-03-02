Monday, 02 March 2020

‘Outstanding’ school where more able and talented thrive

ST MARY’S is an “outstanding” rated prep school for boys and girls aged from nursery through to 11 years old.

Set in the heart of Henley, the school provides first class education alongside exceptional pastoral care.

Specialist teachers at St Mary’s engage and inspire young minds with creative lessons, seeking opportunities to extend the learning of children at every step.

With an events calendar packed full of engaging opportunities, St Mary’s prides itself on ensuring pupils develop a genuine love of learning for life.

The “more able and talented” pupils at the school are provided with enriched and extended opportunities across the curriculum to develop their abilities.

Enrichment lessons are offered throughout years 1 to 6, with children taking part in a range of additional opportunities including N’Rich Maths sessions, specialist art, drama and design technology workshops and many more to stimulate children’s imagination.

The school hosts an annual STEM challenge, to which children from all local primary schools are invited to take part and compete for the trophy.

“More able and talented” pupils also have the opportunity to participate in additional activities, including the Abingdon School Business Challenge and Super Chefs at Leighton Park.

Come and see how we could help your child thrive. To book a private tour, or to meet with the headmaster, call (01491) 573118 or email info@
stmarys-henley.co.uk For more information, visit www.stmarys-henley.co.uk

