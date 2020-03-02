Landscaper has all the bases covered

TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting, to name a few... any practical outdoor projects will be considered.

Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.

Tom Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.

With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes. Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website www.grepne

landscapes.co.uk