Landscaper has all the bases covered

Monday, 02 March 2020
TOM Grepne specialises in all aspects of hard and soft landscaping work including patios, raised beds, pergolas, paths, turfing and planting, to name a few... any practical outdoor projects will be considered.
Whether you just need a new fence or a full garden transformation, Tom can guide you every step of the way until your project is complete.
Tom Grepne’s focus for his business is to stay small, delivering a very personal service with the highest quality of work possible.
With 10 years’ professional experience and a diploma in horticulture, Tom has extensive experience in building and improving gardens of all sizes. Tom lives locally and has a great reputation. Take a look at the testimonials and before and after pictures on his website www.grepne
landscapes.co.uk
